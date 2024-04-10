Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

