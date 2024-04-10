Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $285.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

