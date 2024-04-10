Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Several analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

