Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Flotek Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FTK opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

