Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 64,162 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 681.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Waste Management by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

WM stock opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average is $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

