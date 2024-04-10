Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,579 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Quarry LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.