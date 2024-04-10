Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.32.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.