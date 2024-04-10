Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average is $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 billion, a PE ratio of 328.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.