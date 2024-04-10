Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.70 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1,509.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

