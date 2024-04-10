Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.39.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.