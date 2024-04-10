Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 137,261 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2,005.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137,261 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

