Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,312 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after acquiring an additional 968,723 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

