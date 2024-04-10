Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 58,419 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 937.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

NYSE LNG opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

