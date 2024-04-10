Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 60,706 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in Pfizer by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 173,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155,355 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,434,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 333,716 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Pfizer by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 104,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

PFE opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

