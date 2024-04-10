Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 84,586 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,586 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

