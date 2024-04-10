Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 421,212 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,212 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

