SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.58. SES AI shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 116,745 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get SES AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SES AI

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $116,750. 15.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.