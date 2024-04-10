Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Rises By 1,300.0%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGC Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS ASGLY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AGC has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.