Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Declines By 78.7%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AHKSY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,395. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.66. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

