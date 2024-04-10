Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Increases By 234.9%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AUSI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
Aura Systems Company Profile
