Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Increases By 234.9%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUSI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

