Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Grows By 205,814.0%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, an increase of 205,814.0% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

