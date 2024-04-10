Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Rises By 5,500.0%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDSC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 9,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,378. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0704 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

