Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Decreases By 69.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 15.31. 11,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,422. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 16.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
