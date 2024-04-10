Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases By 1,100.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.59%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

