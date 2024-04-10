Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Increases By 680.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

CLVLY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

