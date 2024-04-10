Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Increases By 600.0%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
CyberAgent Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of CyberAgent stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
CyberAgent Company Profile
