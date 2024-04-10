Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Expands By 69,900.0%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 69,900.0% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,769,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Price Performance

SOCL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

