Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 98.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

USIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

