Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 98.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
USIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
