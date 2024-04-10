Short Interest in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR) Expands By 26,000.0%

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 26,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NVACR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,113. NorthView Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

