Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 97.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of VIPRF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 251,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,849. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Silver Viper Minerals
