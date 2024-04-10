Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 97.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of VIPRF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 251,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,849. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

