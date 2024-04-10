Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Drops By 80.8%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

STKH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 10,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,782. Steakholder Foods has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steakholder Foods during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steakholder Foods by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

