Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Rises By 1,339,900.0%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 1,339,900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

STF Tactical Growth ETF stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

