Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Expands By 7,438.6%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a growth of 7,438.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTWO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. 55,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,990. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1793 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

