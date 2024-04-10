Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Rises By 420.0%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTMA. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,184,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA remained flat at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.