Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Grows By 571.4%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

