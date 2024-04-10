Siacoin Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $519.38 million and $14.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,667.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.44 or 0.00900646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00140081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00195150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,977,395,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,952,737,032 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

