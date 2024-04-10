Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.36. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,501,763 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

