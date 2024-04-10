Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,441 shares of company stock valued at $324,625. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGHT opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.29. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

