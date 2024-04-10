SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 11670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.93%.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

