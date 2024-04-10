SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $27.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.74.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,387,000 after acquiring an additional 810,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 66.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 880,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

