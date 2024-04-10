SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down to $25.92

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $22.88. SMART Global shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 887,468 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.74.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $167,147. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 234,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,387,000 after acquiring an additional 810,022 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

