Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1.10 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Smart Share Global Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:EM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 143,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,276. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $178.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Share Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

