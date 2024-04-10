So-Young International Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.01. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.