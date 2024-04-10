SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 15,192,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 54,394,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

