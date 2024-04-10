Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 25%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 255,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 196,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

