Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,950 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 253.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,367 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

