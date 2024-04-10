Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 11,492,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,982,195. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

