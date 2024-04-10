Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,953,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 676,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 435,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

