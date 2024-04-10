Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $639,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 490,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,644. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

