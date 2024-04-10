Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,726 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,061. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

